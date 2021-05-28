Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 10,803.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $49.97 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50.

