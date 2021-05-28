Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $65,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TransUnion by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 588.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $5,953,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $107.00 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.