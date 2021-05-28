Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $62,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 63,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

