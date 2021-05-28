Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 27.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 18,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

