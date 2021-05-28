Morgan Stanley Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $60.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.91.

ATH stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Athene has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

