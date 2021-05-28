Swiss National Bank Has $69.49 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $69,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

