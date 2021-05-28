Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Halliburton worth $72,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.52 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

