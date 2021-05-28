IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $59,141. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCMD stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -485.68, a P/E/G ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

