IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,022 CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CyberOptics by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

CYBE opened at $29.81 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

