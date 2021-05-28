IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $423,000 in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.65. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.