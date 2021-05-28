IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,765,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $297.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.80 and its 200-day moving average is $296.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

