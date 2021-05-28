Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 5,517,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,708,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camber Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

