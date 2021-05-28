Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,290 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,705,000 after buying an additional 117,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,495,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZION shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,154 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION opened at $57.87 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

