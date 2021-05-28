Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 889,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after buying an additional 628,606 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 117,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.