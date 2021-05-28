Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.80.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.