EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Stock Price Up 12.2%

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s stock price rose 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 1,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of EVN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

