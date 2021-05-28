IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 65,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 157,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IEC Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in IEC Electronics by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

