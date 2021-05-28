Puma (ETR:PUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.86

Puma Se (ETR:PUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €94.86 ($111.60) and last traded at €93.60 ($110.12), with a volume of 241361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €93.26 ($109.72).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.16 ($109.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

