Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FOLGF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

