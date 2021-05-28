JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $227.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

