Uranium Participation (TSE:U) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at Raymond James

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of U opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. Uranium Participation has a twelve month low of C$3.93 and a twelve month high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$759.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.90.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.98). Equities analysts expect that Uranium Participation will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

