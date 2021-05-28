Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLC. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.94.

PLC stock opened at C$32.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.15 million and a P/E ratio of 35.16. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$21.66 and a 1 year high of C$35.60.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

