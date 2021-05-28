NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at CLSA

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target decreased by CLSA from $159.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NTES opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

