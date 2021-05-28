Morgan Stanley Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $17.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE:M opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

