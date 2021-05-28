UBS Group Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $139.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $133.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.33.

NTES stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

