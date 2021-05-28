Carl Bizon Purchases 200,000 Shares of AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Carl Bizon acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,200.00 ($68,000.00).

Carl Bizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Carl Bizon acquired 200,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,800.00 ($72,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories.

