Credit Suisse Group Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $16.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE:M opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

