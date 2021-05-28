Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 549,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

