Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $161.80

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.80.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.31, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.