Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $161.80

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.31, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.