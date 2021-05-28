Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Target Price at GBX 193.50

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 193.50 ($2.53).

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

CTEC opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.04. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 237.20 ($3.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

