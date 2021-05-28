Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

