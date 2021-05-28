Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:DK opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Delek US by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 1,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delek US by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 165,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

