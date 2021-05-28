Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.97 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jabil were worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 650,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

