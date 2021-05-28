IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $175.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $177.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,634 shares of company stock valued at $78,034,515. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

