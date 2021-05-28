IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Intelligent Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth $10,116,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $33.76 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $299.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

