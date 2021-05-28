Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 452.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

