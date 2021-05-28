Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

