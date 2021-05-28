Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.67 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

