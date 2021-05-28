The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,079 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

