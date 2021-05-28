Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

