The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,733 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

