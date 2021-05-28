The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 316 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 356,699 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

