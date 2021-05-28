The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

