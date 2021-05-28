TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,402 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

