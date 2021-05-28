Keybank National Association OH Sells 325 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visteon were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Visteon by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of VC opened at $121.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -577.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.57.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

