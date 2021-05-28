Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

MEC opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 2.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 40.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

