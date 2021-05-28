Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $243.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of GLOB opened at $217.22 on Tuesday. Globant has a twelve month low of $130.92 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average of $210.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Globant by 45.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.