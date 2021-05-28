Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

SKT stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Insiders sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

