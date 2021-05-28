-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

EQ stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

