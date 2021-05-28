EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.62

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.62 and last traded at $87.16, with a volume of 13005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.